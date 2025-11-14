Government clears new policy for jobs to dependants of 1984 riot victims

NEW DELHI: The government has approved a policy to provide compassionate employment to dependants of victims who lost their lives in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

CM Rekha Gupta said the policy aims to expedite long-pending employment assistance cases unresolved since 2007. She said the new time-bound policy ensures that no rightful claimant is deprived of support.

Dependants above 50 years of age may nominate a next-generation family member—son, daughter, daughter-in-law, or son-in-law—for employment. Necessary relaxations in age and education have been included. “We aim to provide not just financial support but also restore their self-respect,” the Chief Minister said.