Iranian Photographer Azadeh Akhlaghi Recreates Troubled Historical Scenes

Every detail matters

The 38-year-old photographer’s process of capturing photos is quite unusual. After an in-depth study, Akhlaghi interacts with the people — including friends and families — associated with certain events. With actors clad in suitable costumes, the photograph is then staged like a film set. While speaking of an upcoming project, which took over 12 years to create, Akhlaghi stresses how every detail — from the colour of a bedsheet to the shade of a blood stain — is carefully taken into account.

The photographer recalls spending hours studying old texts and jotting down notes whenever she found something useful. The series is a result of extensive reading through archival notes, books, and personal conversations with a number of people. For instance, drawing from the book, Four Freedom Poets: A Study On The Poets Of Patriotism And Democracy In Iran, written by Mohammad Ali Sepanlu, Akhlaghi recreated the assassination of the poet, Mirzadeh Eshghi.

In the photograph, Eshghi lies on the floor of his yard, bleeding after being shot by an assassin who has already fled. A neighbour’s servant manages to catch the accomplice just in time, while others stand on their rooftops, watching in shock and disbelief. Eshghi died in a military hospital at the age of 31, and, years later, it was revealed that the assassin himself was crushed to death when the ceiling of a pub collapsed.