Loud bus tyre burst causes panic in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Panic gripped locals in southwest Delhi’s Mahipalpur area when the tyre of a bus burst on Thursday morning, officials said. The loud sound caused alarm as it came in the backdrop of a high-intensity explosion in the heavily crowded Red Fort area on Monday evening, which killed 13 people and injured several others.

The Dehi Fire Services said they received a call at 9.19 am informing about a blast-like loud sound heard near Raddison in Mahipalpur, following which they pressed three fire tenders to the spot. Even after extensive checking, the officers found nothing at the spot.

DCP (Southwest) Amit Goel said, “The caller was contacted. He said that while he was on the way to Gurugram, a loud noise was heard. During enquiry, a guard informed us that the rear tyre of a DTC bus going towards Dhaula Kuan had burst and the sound came from that,” the DCP said.