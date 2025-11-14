MCD approves four new solid waste processing plants

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s House on Thursday approved the establishment of four new solid waste processing plants with a combined capacity of 5,100 metric tonnes per day (TPD) at a cost of Rs 361.42 crore. The House also cleared a proposal to regularise daily-wage sanitation workers appointed on compassionate grounds.

Officials said nearly 11,500 MT of municipal solid waste is generated daily within MCD limits. The civic body currently operates four waste-to-energy (WTE) plants — Narela-Bawana (1,300 TPD), Okhla (1,550 TPD), Tehkhand (2,000 TPD) and Ghazipur (1,300 TPD) — with a total capacity of 6,550 TPD. Despite additional decentralised units, around 4,700 TPD still ends up at the Bhalswa, Okhla and Ghazipur dumpsites.

To bridge this gap, the MCD will develop four new waste processing facilities — Bhalswa (1,800 TPD), Singhola (700 TPD), Okhla (1,400 TPD) and Narela–Bawana (1,200 TPD). “Proposals for these works have been approved, and tenders invited to ensure 100% scientific disposal of waste. There will be no accumulation of fresh waste at SLFs once these plants become operational in about six months,” said Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh.

He added that some Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors attempted to disrupt proceedings, but the House continued discussions for about an hour. Singh also confirmed approval to regularize daily-wage sanitation workers appointed between April 1, 2010, and March 31, 2015, reaffirming the MCD’s commitment to improving civic amenities, sanitation, health and infrastructure.