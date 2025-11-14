MCD flags irregularities in EduLife portal, seeks probe

NEW DELHI: The Deputy Chairman of the Education Committee in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Amit Kharkhari, has raised serious concerns over alleged large-scale irregularities in the corporation’s EduLife portal.

In a detailed letter addressed to the Mayor, Commissioner, and Director (Vigilance), Kharkhari called for a high-level vigilance inquiry and strict action against officials involved, citing serious lapses in the functioning and management of the education platform.

According to Kharkhari, the audit report for 2023–24 (Para 6) revealed that the EduLife portal, currently used by the Education Department, is being developed and operated by a private firm — Mithhoo Enterprises. He stated that the portal has been running without any official approval, administrative order, or authorisation from a competent authority. “This is not only a violation of due process but also poses a serious threat to the corporation’s data security,” he said.

The audit findings indicate that highly sensitive information of teachers and staff, such as Aadhaar numbers, bank details, and identity documents, is being uploaded on a private server — raising concerns over potential data misuse and breaches.

“Personal information of government employees and students cannot be in private hands. This violates official confidentiality and undermines the corporation’s integrity,” Kharkhari said.

He further claimed that several features of EduLife have been copied from the Delhi government’s EDUDEL portal. Kharkhari questioned why a private platform was being promoted despite the existence of an established public system.

The letter also questioned who approved EduLife and how it is being funded when no budgetary allocation or official sanction has been made by MCD. “I have requested the formation of a vigilance-supervised inquiry committee to identify officials responsible for supporting the unauthorized portal and ensure that all data is retrieved and secured within MCD’s systems,” Kharkhari said.