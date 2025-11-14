Traders flag ASI over alleged AMASR violations near Red Fort after blast

NEW DELHI: Days after the powerful explosion at Red Fort, the Chandni Chowk Vyapar Mandal (CCVM) on Thursday wrote to the Ministry of Culture and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), expressing concern over permissions granted for events in parks adjacent to the 17th-century monument in alleged violation of the AMASR Act.

CCVM president Sanjay Bhargava said the ASI and ministry have ignored repeated complaints about chaos around the Fort, including illegal parking, encroachment, hawkers, and insanitary conditions. “Gross intentional violations by ASI and other departments are causing a serious threat to the monument,” he wrote.

He alleged that events and fairs are being allowed within 100 metres of the site, posing risks to structure and tourists. He urged authorities to clear illegal vehicles, hawkers and food vendors near the Fort to ensure safety and restore order.