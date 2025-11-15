Al Falah students face uncertainty

NEW DELHI: Amid mounting scrutiny of Al Falah University following revelations that the man who caused the car explosion near the Red Fort on November 10 was a junior doctor at the institution, students and representatives of medical fraternity have urged authorities to safeguard the academic future of its current batches.

Students currently enrolled at the university say they have received no communication about what may happen next.

A second-year MBBS student told this newspaper, “This is a difficult time for all of us. There is no update on future action or whether there will be online classes. The university must be busy dealing with officials.”

Dr Dhruv Chauhan, national spokesperson of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), an advocacy body of doctors, expressed deep concern over the uncertainty looming over the future of hundreds of students enrolled at the university.

“Amid this tense situation, the future of other students who are studying there should not be jeopardised. All students should not pay a price for what others did. The university can keep a strict vigil, but the students’ careers should not be put at stake,” he said.