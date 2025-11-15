ATM fraud module busted in Delhi, three nabbed with over Rs 42L stolen cash

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested three men for their alleged involvement in ATM frauds across the West District of the city and recovered over Rs 42 lakh in cash, officials said on Friday. The organised ATM withdrawal syndicate operating across the district was busted by Tilak Nagar police station.

“On November 12, police received a tip-off that a suspect, who had been seen earlier in CCTV footage, would again visit an ATM on Sheetla Mata Road, Tilak Nagar, for fraudulent withdrawals. A team under the supervision of SHO Tilak Nagar was deployed,” a senior police officer said.“The suspect arrived on a scooter and withdrew money from the ATM, following which police immediately apprehended him on the spot,” said DCP(West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar.

He has been identified as Simran Sandhu (48), a resident of Vishnu Garden in Tilak Nagar, who acted as the ATM withdrawal executor. A total of Rs 50,000 in cash, three ATM cards, a scooter, and a mobile phone were recovered from him. Sandhu told investigators that he withdrew cash using fraudulent ATM cards allegedly supplied to him by Sanjeev Arora alias Sunny and Vicky Tandon, and claimed he was paid Rs 1,200 commission for every card withdrawal.