ATM fraud module busted in Delhi, three nabbed with over Rs 42L stolen cash

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested three men for their alleged involvement in ATM frauds across the West District of the city and recovered over Rs 42 lakh in cash, officials said on Friday. The organised ATM withdrawal syndicate operating across the district was busted by Tilak Nagar police station.
“On November 12, police received a tip-off that a suspect, who had been seen earlier in CCTV footage, would again visit an ATM on Sheetla Mata Road, Tilak Nagar, for fraudulent withdrawals. A team under the supervision of SHO Tilak Nagar was deployed,” a senior police officer said.“The suspect arrived on a scooter and withdrew money from the ATM, following which police immediately apprehended him on the spot,” said DCP(West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar.
He has been identified as Simran Sandhu (48), a resident of Vishnu Garden in Tilak Nagar, who acted as the ATM withdrawal executor. A total of Rs 50,000 in cash, three ATM cards, a scooter, and a mobile phone were recovered from him. Sandhu told investigators that he withdrew cash using fraudulent ATM cards allegedly supplied to him by Sanjeev Arora alias Sunny and Vicky Tandon, and claimed he was paid Rs 1,200 commission for every card withdrawal.
Later, the main handler and supplier of the fraudulent ATM cards, Sanjeev Arora (51), was arrested. Police recovered 11 ATM cards, Rs 42.07 lakh in cheated amount and a mobile phone from him. Arora is a habitual cybercrime offender, previously arrested by the CBI in 2016 and by Jabalpur police earlier this year.
“Police also arrested Vicky Tandon (44), a resident of Moti Nagar, whose role was to provide bank account details with sufficient balance. He was previously involved in a 2016 CBI case and a 2025 Jabalpur case. Two ATM cards were recovered from him,” the DCP added.
During interrogation, the trio revealed they worked as a coordinated ATM fraud module: Arora arranged forged ATM cards, Tandon supplied account details, and Sandhu executed withdrawals. Police said two more suspects are absconding, and efforts are ongoing to trace them.