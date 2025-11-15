CM Rekha Gupta congratulates Bihar on NDA’s historic win

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday congratulated the people of Bihar for what she described as a decisive mandate in favour of “development, stability and good governance” after the NDA’s landslide victory in the state assembly elections. Addressing an event earlier in the day, Gupta said Delhi and Bihar were closely connected and hoped the state would continue progressing “under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

Later, speaking to reporters, Gupta reiterated that Bihar had “chosen the path of development,” extending her wishes to voters for the overwhelming support to the NDA.

In a separate post on X, the CM said the mandate reflected the people’s rejection of “jungle raj, corruption and weak administration”.

She added that the landslide victory symbolised the “unwavering trust” in the policies of the BJP-led double-engine government under PM Modi and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar. Gupta, the lone woman chief minister among the 14 BJP-ruled states, was one of the party’s star campaigners in Bihar. She conducted rallies, roadshows and public meetings across 21 assembly segments, where the NDA went on to win 20 seats. She campaigned for BJP candidates as well as those from allied parties, including the LJP, JDU and RLP.