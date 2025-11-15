Delhi government scraps 21-year renewal rule under Shops & Establishments Act

NEW DELHI: In a move aimed at simplifying business processes and reducing compliance burdens, the Delhi government has abolished the mandatory renewal of registration under Section 5 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954.

The Labour Department said the change will further promote ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in the capital. Under the existing norms, establishments were required to renew their registration every 21 years.

Officials said doing away with this requirement will offer substantial relief to traders and push the system toward a one-time registration model.

Labour Minister Kapil Mishra said the decision would make Delhi more entrepreneur-friendly by eliminating unnecessary formalities. “This will provide real relief to traders and add transparency and momentum to the business environment,” he said.

Notably, the registration process under the Act has been fully online since 2009. No documents or fees are required, and certificates are issued instantly based on information submitted by applicants. Alongside business reforms, the government said it has taken steps for workers’ welfare. These include increasing minimum wages, permitting women to work night shifts with mandatory safety provisions and setting up 500 ‘Palna Ghars’.