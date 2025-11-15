Dostoevsky in Delhi: Rajat Kapoor on his latest play Karamjale Brothers

An actor, director, and playwright, Rajat Kapoor he has consistently pushed boundaries with the plays he adapts, the roles he performs, and the stories he tells. As Delhi gears up for the sixth edition of the Delhi Theatre Festival, Kapoor’s 2024 play Karamjale Brothers is finally making its Delhi premiere. Last month, he took the play to Russia, where it was performed at the Baltic Theatre Festival in St. Petersburg.

Adapted from Fyodor Dostoevsky’s The Brothers Karamazov, the production — set in Delhi — brings together a talented ensemble cast, including Kapoor’s longtime collaborator Vinay Pathak, Radhika Mehrotra, Chandrachoor Rai, and Saurabh Nayyar.

Known for his English adaptations of Shakespeare — Macbeth, Hamlet: The Clown Prince, Nothing Like Lear, and I Don’t Like It As You Like It, Kapoor now returns to Hindi theatre after almost 25 years. “It was a break — from clowns, from Shakespeare; also, it gave me a chance to work with actors I hadn’t been able to collaborate with before because of the language barrier,” he says.