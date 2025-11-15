Five minors nabbed in Delhi for killing auto-rickshaw driver in robbery bid

NEW DELHI: Five juveniles were apprehended for allegedly killing an auto-rickshaw driver during a robbery attempt in Rohini’s Vijay Vihar area, police said on Friday. All are aged around 15 years, and two have previous criminal involvement.

“Around 12.30 am on Thursday, a PCR call was received about a stabbing incident. Inquiry revealed that auto-rickshaw driver Rakesh Kumar had been taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri with injuries; he succumbed around 3.30 am during treatment,” an officer said.

A case was registered and a probe initiated. “Investigation showed the victim was an auto-rickshaw driver. Technical surveillance and human intelligence indicated five people were involved. Two hired the vehicle from Mangolpuri, while the other three followed on two stolen scooters,” said DCP (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan.