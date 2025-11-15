Khel Mahakumbh likely to be launched across Delhi this month

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is set to host a citywide Khel Mahakumbh, a major sporting event targeting school- to postgraduate-level sportspersons across the capital. Expected to draw nearly one lakh participants, the event will be held across 40 sports centres and stadiums instead of being limited to a single venue, making it one of the largest multi-sport initiatives undertaken by the city.

According to officials, the Khel Mahakumbh is likely to begin by the end of November and will feature around six major sporting categories, including football, basketball, judo, boxing, yoga, among others. “It will happen in different stadiums and sports centres across Delhi. The Sports Branch has over 40 centres functioning under its purview,” a source from the Delhi government said.

The event is likely to kick off from the end of November.

The initiative draws inspiration from the original Khel Mahakumbh (KMK) launched in Gujarat in 2010 under the leadership of Narendra Modi, who was then the Chief Minister of the state. The success of the Gujarat model later served as the foundation for the nationwide Khelo India programme, launched by the Central government to strengthen grassroots sports.