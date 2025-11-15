Kids step into operational roles as Namo Bharat celebrates Children’s Day in Delhi

NEW DELHI: To celebrate Children’s Day, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) organised a special event allowing children to take charge of Namo Bharat operations for a day. The activity gave students a rare opportunity to experience what goes on behind the scenes in India’s first regional rapid transit system.

Under the guidance of NCRTC staff, children stepped into various operational roles such as Station Controller, Ticketing Distributor, Security In-Charge, Announcer-cum-Train Attendant, and Station Maintenance Associate. Through these responsibilities, they learned how the system ensures a fast, safe, and comfortable journey for thousands of commuters daily.

The station buzzed with excitement as the young “junior crew” carried out their duties. Students made announcements, greeted passengers, managed entry gates, and interacted confidently with the public. Many commuters paused to watch, clicked pictures, and appreciated NCRTC for organising such a thoughtful and engaging experience. The children, thrilled by the hands-on exposure, posed proudly with staff and commuters, their enthusiasm lighting up the station.

Teachers accompanying the students said the initiative blended fun with practical learning, giving children an understanding of the teamwork, technology, and precision required to run a modern transit system. As part of the celebration, NCRTC arranged a special visit for a group of Divyang students, who travelled from Ghaziabad to Anand Vihar on the Namo Bharat train, experiencing its speed, comfort, and accessibility. The students praised the organisation for creating a commuter system that is inclusive and universally accessible.

“By opening its doors to young learners, the organisation aims to nurture awareness, pride, and a sense of connection to India’s growing urban mobility landscape,” an official said.