KIET now deemed university, to focus on science & research

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurated InnoTech ’25 at the KIET Group of Institutions on Friday and announced that the institute has been granted the status of KIET Deemed-to-be University.

The event marked a step in promoting innovation, research, and entrepreneurship in line with the government’s vision in the sector.

Dr Singh unveiled the event logo for the start-up event. He said that InnoTech ’25 symbolised the country’s expanding innovation ecosystem and aligned closely with the Government of India’s vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. Addressing a gathering of students, researchers, faculty members, start-ups, and industry leaders, he highlighted India’s rising global stature in the field of science and technology.

“InnoTech ’25 is a celebration of technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship, which is visible all over the country and most prominently in the KIET’s campus today,” he said.

He lauded that the crucial role played by institutions like KIET in driving research and expressed appreciation for the support extended by key government bodies, such as the Department of Science & Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, and Department of Biotechnology in raising the bar in the sector.