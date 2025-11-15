Man held for killing tenant over suspicion of phone hacking in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his tenant and injuring another after brutally assaulting them in northwest Delhi’s Subhash Place area over suspicion of phone hacking and stealing rare coins from his collection, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Irshad, a resident of JJ Colony in Shakurpur.

“The incident came to light on November 9 when the victim, Tamanney, arrived at the Subhash Place police station with two acquaintances and alleged that he had been beaten by his landlord,” a police official said. He soon began losing consciousness and was taken to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. During the inquiry, police learnt that the deceased worked at a factory on Lawrence Road and lived in Shakurpur.

“The deceased apparently had some old minor injuries and abrasions near his neck and back. Nazim, his co-worker, stated that he and Tamanney were working in a sleeper factory at Lawrence Road. The deceased last came to the factory on Tuesday. On Friday around 5 am, the deceased came to his room with his roommate Virender and said that on Wednesday and Thursday, their landlord Irshad had confined both of them in his room for two days and physically assaulted them with kicks, fists, and a belt over a rent dispute,” a senior police officer said.