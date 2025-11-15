Police add PCR vans, refurbished bikes in mobile fleet to cut response time across Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Friday flagged off 55 newly inducted PCR mobile patrol vehicles (MPVs) and 156 refurbished Omni motorcycles to enhance emergency response capabilities and mobility across the national capital, officials said.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha inaugurated the vehicles at a ceremony held at the police headquarters in the presence of senior officers at Jai Singh Road.

“The induction of these vehicles aims to reduce police response time, particularly in remote and densely populated areas, improve visibility, and galvanize the overall functioning of the PCR Unit. The upgraded fleet will bolster the operational readiness of the PCR Unit, ensuring swift and effective response to distress calls and fostering a more citizen-friendly policing environment across Delhi,” DCP (PCR) Pawan Kumar said.

“The allocation of these newly inducted PCR MPVs has been made to Dwarka, outer north, south, south-west, Rohini, outer, and south-east police districts with the objective of boosting police mobility, expanding area coverage, and enhancing overall visibility and responsiveness of PCR units,” Kumar added.

“In addition, the 156 refurbished motorcycles have been redeployed to enhance police accessibility and presence in narrow lanes and congested localities. These bikes are expected to strengthen police visibility, improve response to street-level crimes, and ensure quick intervention in high-footfall or sensitive zones,” the DCP said.