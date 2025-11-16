Delhi takes fire safety certificate renewal online

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has introduced a fully online system for renewing Fire Safety Certificates, aiming to strengthen the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ environment in the national capital. The new platform makes the entire process digital, paperless and citizen-friendly, requiring only four basic details for renewal.

Fire Clearance Certificates for commercial establishments (valid for three years) and residential buildings (valid for five years) can now be renewed seamlessly through the portal. Applicants only need to provide the premises address, PAN number, CA number on the electricity bill, and the previous certificate number. The rest of the procedure is handled by the department. The mandatory annual self-certification can also be submitted online.

Previously, the renewal process was fully manual, often causing delays, repeated visits to DFS offices, hard-copy submissions and lack of transparency. The new system eliminates these issues by enabling users to upload forms digitally.