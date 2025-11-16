Delhi's Faridabad police intensify checks amid high alert

NEW DELHI: Amid a high alert, the Crime Branch and local police teams of the Faridabad Police are conducting an intensive checking drive across police station limits.

The campaign includes verification of tenants, fertiliser and seed shops, guest houses, hotels, residents from Jammu and Kashmir, and individuals involved in buying and selling old vehicles, officials said on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said the Faridabad Police has so far checked around 140 mosques, 1,700 tenants, 40 fertiliser and seed shops, about 200 guest houses and hotels, nearly 100 old-vehicle dealers, and over 500 individuals from Jammu and Kashmir.

He added that the District Magistrate, Faridabad, has issued orders to strengthen security arrangements. These orders mandate tenant verification, maintaining records of people staying in hotels, guest houses, dharamshalas and hospitals, and installing high-quality CCTV cameras with a minimum recording capacity of 30 days.