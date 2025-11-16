Godman Chaitanyananda claims threat to life in jail, court seeks report

NEW DELHI: Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing 16 students at a private institute in southwest Delhi, claimed before a Delhi court that his life was under threat inside Tihar Jail. The self-styled godman and former institute chairman is in judicial custody for allegedly molesting several women.

He was produced before Judicial Magistrate Animesh Kumar on Friday after completing 14 days of custody, when he alleged that he was not being allowed to wear his monk’s robes, nor permitted the restricted diet required for monks.

The court sought a detailed status report from prison authorities and posted the matter for November 18. On November 7, he withdrew his bail plea before a sessions court, with his counsel stating that the defence would examine the case after the chargesheet was filed.