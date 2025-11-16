MCD gets Rs 175 crore for waste disposal, more funds soon

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is making every effort to strengthen sanitation in the national capital and has provided a special assistance of Rs 175 crore to the MCD for garbage disposal, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood said on Saturday.

During an inspection of sanitation work in West Delhi’s Vishnu Garden, Sood said the government is considering allocating additional funds to the civic body to ensure better cleanliness.

Acting on the instructions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government released `175 crore to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to clear pending payments of contractors engaged in garbage collection, he said.

“We will move a Cabinet note for additional funds to the MCD. Every possible help will be extended to the civic body for a neat and clean Delhi,” he added.

The minister claimed that during the last two-and-a-half years of the AAP’s tenure in the MCD, the city’s sanitation system was derailed due to “improper contracts and mismanagement”.