MCD gets Rs 175 crore for waste disposal, more funds soon

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is making every effort to strengthen sanitation in the national capital and has provided a special assistance of Rs 175 crore to the MCD for garbage disposal, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood said on Saturday.
During an inspection of sanitation work in West Delhi’s Vishnu Garden, Sood said the government is considering allocating additional funds to the civic body to ensure better cleanliness.
Acting on the instructions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government released `175 crore to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to clear pending payments of contractors engaged in garbage collection, he said.
“We will move a Cabinet note for additional funds to the MCD. Every possible help will be extended to the civic body for a neat and clean Delhi,” he added.
The minister claimed that during the last two-and-a-half years of the AAP’s tenure in the MCD, the city’s sanitation system was derailed due to “improper contracts and mismanagement”.
He said the government is working to resolve these issues and, on the chief minister’s direction, all ministers are personally monitoring cleanliness and sanitation works across the capital.
During the inspection drive, Sood visited several residential and commercial areas in Ward 95 and reviewed the problems faced by residents. He said the government is working at multiple levels to strengthen the sanitation system and improve waste management, assuring that citizens will see a cleaner city in the coming days.
Clean-up push
Govt releases Rs 175 crore to MCD to clear garbage-collection dues
Additional financial support likely; Cabinet note being prepared
Govt says AAP’s tenure caused sanitation lapses due to ‘mismanagement’
Ministers tasked with on-ground monitoring across Delhi
Multi-level efforts underway to upgrade waste handling