Mothers whose passion did not fade with time

NEW DELHI: Chitra, Jyothi, and Kanchana—their mothers in their fifties proved that passion does not fade with time but grows deeper.
As young dancers stepped on the stage for their Arangetram (debut performance after completion of training) in the Karthiayani Auditorium in Mayur Vihar Phase 1, the showstopper was these three women, who chose to challenge convention, balancing rigorous training with family responsibilities, careers, and the demands of daily life.
“Arangetram” is a Sanskrit term that means “to ascend the stage”. It marks a Bharatanatyam dancer’s ceremonial leap from student to solo performer and usually lasts two to three hours. It is the moment they first claim the stage entirely on their own, showcasing years of rigorous training.
The Arangetram on Saturday also featuring teenage dancers, under the guidance of Guru Nisha Rani of the Thillana School of Dance and Music, was more than a debut. It was the culmination of a journey rooted in perseverance, self-belief, and a determination to honour long-nurtured dreams.
The centrepiece, titled “Narayana Lokapalaka”, in the Varnam genre and Reetigowla ragam composed by Nisha Rani, showcased their skills, command over rhythm, and expressive depth. Their execution of intricate jathis (beats per rhythm) was marked by precision, while their abhinaya (expression) carried the weight of real-life experience, adding layers of meaning that only maturity can bring.
Each dancer brought her own story to the stage. Kanchana—an entrepreneur, mother of two, and writer —began her formal training in her 40s.
Jyothilakshmi, who rediscovered her childhood passion decades later, resumed training at 46. She has been a consistent participant in Thillana School’s cultural programmes, channelling her discipline and devotion into every performance.
A mother of two sons -- she is also a trained nursery teacher and has taught Malayalam to students in DMA. She has also excelled in embroidery, stitching, artificial jewellery making and arts and crafts.
Chitra, who transitioned from a distinguished corporate career to dance, has been nurturing her passion since 2019. A student of both Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi, she completed her third-year Prayag Sangeet Samiti exam, embodying the belief that dance is a form of devotion. Chitra is also a mother of two children.
The event was not just a performance but a sacred offering of dance to the divine, often accompanied by live Carnatic music. Supporting the performances was a live orchestra led by Nisha Rani on nattuvangam (vocal accompaniment), with Vinod Kannur (vocal),
Gitesh Gopala Krishnan (mridangam), and Santhanu Koteeri (flute), whose synergy elevated every moment.
Indian classical dance has quietly liberated women for centuries. These three women are no exception who has broken the societal shackles to rekindle their love for art.