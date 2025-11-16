Mothers whose passion did not fade with time

NEW DELHI: Chitra, Jyothi, and Kanchana—their mothers in their fifties proved that passion does not fade with time but grows deeper.

As young dancers stepped on the stage for their Arangetram (debut performance after completion of training) in the Karthiayani Auditorium in Mayur Vihar Phase 1, the showstopper was these three women, who chose to challenge convention, balancing rigorous training with family responsibilities, careers, and the demands of daily life.

“Arangetram” is a Sanskrit term that means “to ascend the stage”. It marks a Bharatanatyam dancer’s ceremonial leap from student to solo performer and usually lasts two to three hours. It is the moment they first claim the stage entirely on their own, showcasing years of rigorous training.

The Arangetram on Saturday also featuring teenage dancers, under the guidance of Guru Nisha Rani of the Thillana School of Dance and Music, was more than a debut. It was the culmination of a journey rooted in perseverance, self-belief, and a determination to honour long-nurtured dreams.

The centrepiece, titled “Narayana Lokapalaka”, in the Varnam genre and Reetigowla ragam composed by Nisha Rani, showcased their skills, command over rhythm, and expressive depth. Their execution of intricate jathis (beats per rhythm) was marked by precision, while their abhinaya (expression) carried the weight of real-life experience, adding layers of meaning that only maturity can bring.

Each dancer brought her own story to the stage. Kanchana—an entrepreneur, mother of two, and writer —began her formal training in her 40s.

Jyothilakshmi, who rediscovered her childhood passion decades later, resumed training at 46. She has been a consistent participant in Thillana School’s cultural programmes, channelling her discipline and devotion into every performance.