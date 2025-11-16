PM10 emissions largely driving Delhi’s pollution surge, 62 hotspots identified: Environment Minister Sirsa

NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday said the capital is witnessing high pollution levels mainly due to PM10 emissions from construction activity, dusty roads and traffic congestion, and that the government is intensifying efforts to identify and address hotspots.

Sirsa said the sanitation systems and road conditions require “a lot of work”, adding that gaps in local upkeep were significantly contributing to deteriorating air quality.

“The major reason for pollution in Delhi is PM10, which largely comes from construction sites, dust on roads and several other factors. We have identified 62 hotspots where traffic or dust are the main causes, and we are working on them,” he said.

He explained that “PM10 CAQM” refers to PM10 management by the Commission for Air Quality Management, which implements measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). These include restrictions on construction and industrial activity, regulating vehicular emissions and deploying anti-smog devices when pollution levels rise.

Sirsa said the onset of winter is worsening the situation, as accumulated dust gradually turns into smog. “The battle for a clean Delhi is against 10 major polluting factors. Stubble burning also contributes, but with the sowing season beginning, its impact will start declining,” he added.