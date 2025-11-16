Red Fort blast: NIA makes first arrest, owner of car used for suspected suicide bombing nabbed

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Kashmiri resident who is suspected to have conspired with the alleged suicide bomber, Dr Umar un Nabi, to carry out the terror attack near the Red Fort on November 10.
"Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car involved in the attack was registered, was arrested from Delhi," the agency said on Sunday.
NIA investigations have revealed that the accused, a resident of Samboora, Pampore in Jammu and Kashmir, had conspired with the alleged suicide bomber to execute the terror attack.
“Amir had come to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the car, which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (IED) to trigger the blast. NIA has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver of the vehicle-borne IED as Umar un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama and an assistant professor in the Department of General Medicine at Al Falah University in Faridabad,” the agency said.
The NIA has also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi. The vehicle is being examined for evidence in the case, in which the NIA has so far examined 73 witnesses, including those injured in the blast that rocked the national capital.
“Working in close coordination with Delhi Police, Jammu & Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, UP Police, and various sister agencies, the NIA is continuing its investigation across states. It is pursuing multiple leads to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the bombing and identify others involved in the case,” the agency said.
On the evening of November 10, a high-intensity blast ripped through a slow-moving car near Delhi’s Red Fort metro station, killing 12 people and injuring several others.
The blast came hours after eight people, including three doctors were arrested, and 2,900 kilograms of explosives were seized in what investigators described as a “white-collar terror module” allegedly involving Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, spanning Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.