Red Fort blast: NIA makes first arrest, owner of car used for suspected suicide bombing nabbed

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Kashmiri resident who is suspected to have conspired with the alleged suicide bomber, Dr Umar un Nabi, to carry out the terror attack near the Red Fort on November 10.

"Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car involved in the attack was registered, was arrested from Delhi," the agency said on Sunday.

NIA investigations have revealed that the accused, a resident of Samboora, Pampore in Jammu and Kashmir, had conspired with the alleged suicide bomber to execute the terror attack.

“Amir had come to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the car, which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (IED) to trigger the blast. NIA has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver of the vehicle-borne IED as Umar un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama and an assistant professor in the Department of General Medicine at Al Falah University in Faridabad,” the agency said.