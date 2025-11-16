Two persons killed in separate incidents in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two people were killed in separate incidents in Delhi, police said on Saturday.

In the first case, a 23-year-old man died after being stabbed during a quarrel in Govindpuri area, police said. Around 10 pm on Friday, police received a PCR call about a stabbing at Pravasi Ekta Park Camp. Officers reached the spot and found the victim in critical condition. He was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared brought dead.

During the investigation, police examined the crime scene and collected forensic evidence. CCTV footage and field enquiries helped identify those involved, a senior officer said. “During the operation, the prime accused, Aman alias Buddha (19), was apprehended.

Preliminary investigation suggests the incident arose from a quarrel between the deceased and the accused. Efforts are underway to trace the remaining suspects,” the officer said.A case under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the BNS has been registered.

In another incident, three people, including two juveniles, were apprehended for killing a 25-year-old man in northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur area over personal enmity. The victim was taken to JPC Hospital by a friend and was declared dead, police said.