Delhi court sends Red Fort blast accused to 10-day NIA custody

New Delhi: Security personnel at the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. (File Photo | Express)
NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday sent Red Fort blast accused Amir Rashid Ali to 10-day NIA custody.

The accused was produced before the Principal District and Sessions judge amid tight security at the Patiala House Court complex.

Media persons were not allowed to enter the court.

"Personnel from the Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed in and around the court complex," said a police officer, adding that anti-riot gear-equipped teams were on standby to prevent any untoward incident.

Thirteen people were killed and several were injured after an explosives-laden car exploded near the Red Fort in the national capital on November 10.

A doctor from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, Umar Nabi, was driving the car and had links to a "white collar" terror module busted with the recovery of explosives mainly from Faridabad in Haryana.

As per officials, Ali was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday, and the Hyundai i20 car that exploded was registered in his name.

