Holding the borders light

Four days after the Red Fort blast that shook the capital, claiming 13 lives, Delhi grapples to hold its borders tight. A detailed survey across several border points and major highways of the National Capital Region (NCR) undertaken by this newspaper reveals what can be rightly said to be a sordid state of affairs with a surprising gap in security preparedness.

Highways that should see adequate police presence at night had surprisingly thin deployment, questioning the capital’s response to threats. Routine deployment of security personnel and business-as-usual policing amid the heightened national security concern raise red flags about safety and preparedness.

The ‘could have beens’

Usually, after any incident involving explosives, intensified checking at all borders, an increase in PCR patrolling, deployment of Quick Reaction Teams, checks on highways, barricading and slow-lane diversions, mandatory checking of suspicious vehicles and increased coordination with police in adjoining districts should be in place. However, 100 hours after the terror attack, none of these measures were visible in the border entry points.

However, security arrangements at key entry points to Delhi remained almost the same as on any regular day – no visible additional barricades, no intensified checking, and barely any police presence, even though these corridors are the capital’s most vulnerable linkages to the neighbouring states.