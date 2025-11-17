Journalism must uphold honesty, says PCI chief

NEW DELHI: Journalism requires honesty, accuracy and a commitment to sharing correct information, especially amid rising misinformation and the misuse of technology, Press Council of India (PCI) Chairperson, retired Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, said on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion of National Press Day, Desai emphasised that while Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be useful, it cannot replace human judgment, conscience or ethical responsibility in journalism.

She highlighted the PCI’s dual role in protecting press freedom and ensuring high journalistic standards. She urged journalists to act responsibly, verify facts and use the council’s fact-finding teams to uphold credibility.

She also stressed the importance of financial security for journalists, pointing to PCI’s welfare schemes and internship programs for ethical training. In his keynote address, Press Trust of India (PTI) CEO Vijay Joshi proposed that accuracy should take precedence over speed in both traditional and digital media. He cautioned that AI-driven algorithms are exacerbating the spread of misinformation, which can undermine public trust and democracy.