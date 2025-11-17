MCD polls: 'It is now time for progress of rural areas'

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday campaigned vigorously for the upcoming bypolls in 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), promising a continued focus on development. Addressing a meeting of election coordinators, ministers, MPs, MLAs, and district presidents, BJP national organisation general secretary BL Santosh emphasised the party’s vision for transformation of rural belts. The meeting was attended by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

In the afternoon, a Tridev Sammelan was held in support of BJP candidate Rohini Raj from Dakshinpuri ward. Gupta addressed party workers, highlighting the government’s push for development in rural areas, particularly in the Najafgarh–Kirari belt. She credited the hard work of Tridevs, page pramukhs, booth pramukhs and Shakti Kendra conveners for driving progress in the region, securing funds and attention that previous governments had overlooked.

Gupta urged voters to deliver a strong mandate for the BJP candidate in Ward 128, stressing that a decisive vote would send a clear message of unity and growth for Najafgarh.

“Your support for your MP and MLA has been overwhelming. Now is the time to send an even stronger message,” the chief minister said.

Gupta also announced that over Rs 200 crore in projects had been approved for the Najafgarh–Kirari region, aimed at addressing long-standing issues such as waterlogging, inadequate drainage and poor road infrastructure. She emphasised that the BJP-led government’s focus on rural Delhi would ensure that the region catches up with the rest of the capital in terms of development. Gupta said coordination between the Centre and the state had helped speed up projects. She urged voters to support the BJP candidate and reaffirm their faith in the party’s commitment to progress. She said the results would soon be visible in every village and colony.