MCD polls:' Rural areas bearing brunt of bulldozer action'

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also launched its campaign for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bypolls on Sunday, accusing the ruling BJP of governance failure and alleging widespread corruption. Addressing a jansabha in Pochanpur village in southwest Delhi, AAP leaders criticised the BJP’s handling of rural Delhi and unauthorised colonies, claiming that unchecked bulldozer action and cash extortion were rampant, with officials filing complaints, sending bulldozers and pocketing money.

AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj, speaking in support of Rajbala Sehrawat, the party’s candidate for Ward 120 in Dwarka B, said the BJP’s promises of development had not materialised. “Before the Delhi elections, the BJP claimed that bringing them into power would lead to prosperity, clean streets, rising land prices and a cleaner Yamuna,” Bharadwaj said. “The people of Delhi believed it and gave them a chance. But none of those promises were fulfilled.”

Bharadwaj further criticised the lack of tangible improvements under BJP’s governance, highlighting unresolved issues like sewage problems and air pollution. He added, “Instead, the only thing that has spread is ‘goondagardi’—bulldozers are being used to demolish properties, and no one knows where to turn for help.

The same BJP MPs, MLAs, and MCD officials are behind these actions.” He also pointed out the lack of accountability, stating that with the BJP controlling the MCD, the Delhi government and the central government, there was no one left to challenge them. “Complaints are being filed by their own people and bulldozers are being sent to unauthorized colonies under their orders,” Bharadwaj alleged.

The bypolls for 12 MCD wards will be held on November 30, with results to be announced on December 3, according to the Delhi State Election Commission.