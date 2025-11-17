NIA makes second arrest in connection with Delhi blast

NEW DELHI: The conspirators of the blast in Delhi were also planning to make weaponised drones with explosives and rockets, found National Investigation Agency (NIA) after making the second arrest, key associate of the alleged suicide bomber Dr Umar un Nabi, in the case.
Jasir Bilal Wani (Danish), also a Kashmiri resident, was arrested in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.
The agency, during investigations, has found that Jasir had allegedly provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast, which killed 10 people and left 32 injured.
“The accused, a resident of Qazigund in Anantnag district of J&K, was an active co-conspirator behind the attack and had worked closely with the alleged terrorist, Umar un Nabi, to plan the terror carnage,” NIA said in a statement.
The probing agency is exploring various angles to unravel the conspiracy behind the bombing.
Several teams of the anti-terror agency are pursuing multiple leads and are conducting searches across states to identify every person involved in the terror attack.
On Sunday, NIA had arrested Amir Rashid Ali, a Kashmiri resident, for facilitating the purchase of the car, which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (IED) to trigger the blast on November 10.
The probing agency has also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi.
The vehicle is being examined for evidence in the case, in which NIA has so far examined 73 witnesses, including those injured in the blast that rocked the national capital.
The agency said that they are working in close coordination with Delhi Police, Jammu & Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, UP Police and various sister agencies.