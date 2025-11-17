NIA makes second arrest in connection with Delhi blast

NEW DELHI: The conspirators of the blast in Delhi were also planning to make weaponised drones with explosives and rockets, found National Investigation Agency (NIA) after making the second arrest, key associate of the alleged suicide bomber Dr Umar un Nabi, in the case.

Jasir Bilal Wani (Danish), also a Kashmiri resident, was arrested in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

The agency, during investigations, has found that Jasir had allegedly provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast, which killed 10 people and left 32 injured.

“The accused, a resident of Qazigund in Anantnag district of J&K, was an active co-conspirator behind the attack and had worked closely with the alleged terrorist, Umar un Nabi, to plan the terror carnage,” NIA said in a statement.