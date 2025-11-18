Commissioner Satish Golchha inaugurates Delhi Police Pavilion at IITF

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha on Monday inaugurated the Delhi Police Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam, officials said.

According to Special Commissioner of Police (Perception Management and Media Cell) Devesh Chandra Srivastva, the pavilion features four thematic stalls designed to raise public awareness about the newly enacted criminal laws and their key provisions.

The other stalls showcase the Anti-Narcotics Task Force, highlighting the ill effects of drugs; a cyber crime awareness section demonstrating reporting procedures and preventive measures; and a welfare stall displaying products of the Police Family Welfare Society (PFWS).

Cyber forensic tools, including mobile data extraction systems, digital media duplication devices are also on display.