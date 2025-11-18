Dip in dengue cases, but malaria infections remain close to last year’s levels

NEW DELHI: Delhi has seen a drop in dengue cases so far this year, but malaria infections continue to mirror the last year’s trend.

As of November 15, Delhi reported 1,257 dengue cases, marking a clear decline from the 4,533 cases that were found during the same period last year. On the other hand, malaria cases stood at 671, slightly lower than the 728 malaria cases that were logged during the same period in 2024.

Latest data released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) pointed out that the number of dengue cases saw a steeper drop from the 6,523 cases recorded by mid-November 2023. Additionally, the number of deaths attributed to dengue has also reduced, with only two deaths being reported so far. This is far less than the 11 reported last year and 19 in 2023.

Speaking to the newspaper regarding the dip in dengue cases, Dr Manisha Arora, Director Internal Medicine at CK Birla Hospital, said, “I personally feel the public awareness is increasing and people are taking care of their homes. This has contributed largely to the drop in cases this year.”