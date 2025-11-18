Government orders intensified inspections across all govt schools till February 2026

NEW DELHI: With a plan to tighten academic standards and improve student learning outcomes, the Delhi government has launched an intensified inspection drive across all government schools, set to continue until February 2026. The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Monday directed senior officials to carry out thorough, frequent checks focusing on classroom practices, teaching quality, and student progress.

According to the new order, all additional directors, regional directors and deputy directors will conduct mandatory school inspections three days a week—Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Officials have also been instructed to make surprise visits during school hours whenever required, including at evening shift schools, to ensure consistency in monitoring.

The directive places special emphasis on evaluating the implementation of major academic initiatives introduced this year, including the New Era of Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Vision (NEEEV), the

National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN), Sankalp, Rashtraneeti and the Science of Living programme.

As per the order, a minimum of 15 minutes of classroom observation has been mandated during each visit. This will include random oral or written assessment of students, verification of syllabus completion, and checks on teacher and student attendance. Beyond academics, teams will assess how infrastructure such as libraries, sports facilities, computer labs and science labs are being utilised.