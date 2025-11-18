Government to repair 500 kms of major roads

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will repair 500 km of major road stretches across the capital by March 2026, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma said on Monday. The minister inspected road conditions in Lajpat Nagar and Amar Colony along with local MLAs and senior PWD officials.

“By March, the Delhi government will repair 500 kilometres of major roads. Tenders are being floated. Broken stretches, slip roads, footpaths and foot overbridges will also be repaired,” Verma told reporters.

Officials said winter air pollution continues to worsen each year, with road dust being a key contributor. To address this, the PWD and other agencies are focusing on repairing damaged stretches and improving surface quality to reduce dust emissions.

Earlier this year, Verma reviewed the status of 153 ongoing road repair projects under the city’s road dust mitigation plan and directed officials to expedite work in a time-bound manner.

Last month, the Centre approved `803 crore for Delhi under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for road infrastructure projects.

Officials said around 170 km of roads are being developed and maintained using these funds, and tenders have already been issued for multiple stretches. Another phase covering approximately 200 km of roads has also moved into the tendering and repair stage, forming part of the government’s broader plan to improve 500 km of roads.

The government has instructed agencies to complete repair, maintenance and development of nearly 170 km of roads before the monsoon season, with all departments working toward the March 2026 target.

The repair work would include re-carpeting, patchwork, pothole repair and restoration of roads cut by other agencies.