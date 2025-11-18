Honouring A Kathak Icon

Born Shambhu Nath Misra in Lucknow in 1907, Kathak maestro Pandit Shambhu Maharaj rose to become one of the most important figures in Indian classical dance, earning the Padma Shri in 1958 for his contribution to the art form. The youngest son of Kalka Prasad Misra — the illustrious court dancer of Awadh’s Nawab Wajid Ali Shah — he furthered a legacy known for its refined expression, intricate footwork and abhinaya.
Between 1952-1954, on the invitation of Nirmala Joshi, an eminent art connoisseur, Shambhu Maharaj came to Delhi to introduce Kathak to the cultural capital of newly independent India. He became the head of the department of the newly formed Kathak Kendra, then part of Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, which went on to become an independent institution in 1964.
Among his disciples were some of the most influential names in Kathak — including Sitara Devi, Maya Rao, Manjushree Chatterjee, Reba Vidyarthi, Kumudini Lakhia, Uma Sharma and Pandit Birju Maharaj
This year marks the 118th birth anniversary of the maestro. To honour his legacy, the Delhi-based arts organisation, Dhwani is presenting Smriti ‘2025’, an evening dedicated to Indian classical music and dance that aims to bring Shambhu Maharaj’s legacy back into public memory.
The show will begin with the inauguration of a photo exhibition on Shambhu Maharaj’s life and work, and how Kathak evolved in the decades after Independence. “We wanted future generations to know how it all started, who the key people were, and how students of Shambhu Maharaj took Kathak across India and abroad, and propagated this dance form,” says Kathak exponent Vaswati Misra, president of Dhwani, and the daughter-in-law of Shambhu Maharaj, married to his eldest son, Krishan Mohan Misra.
The display includes photographs of Shambhu Maharaj, his family, his students, his performances and early recognitions.
A major highlight of the evening will be the introduction of the Dhwani Shambhu Smriti Puraskar, an annual award to honour excellence in music and dance. This year, the committee has chosen Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and the late Maya Rao as the first recipients. “Their contributions are immense and unparalleled,” Misra says, noting that the selection was unanimous. The award criteria will remain flexible, she adds, so future editions may also recognise promising young artistes who deserve encouragement.
The evening will light up with a series of performances including a Kathak duet by Ipshita Misra — the granddaughter of Pandit Shambhu Maharaj — and Daniel Freddy. The show will conclude with a sitar recital by Padma Shri Ustad Shahid Parvez, accompanied by Ustad Akram Khan on the tabla.
Misra acknowledges that there is no shortage of talent, but believes commitment and seriousness need more emphasis. “Young generations have to understand the depth of this form. Kathak has the potential to transform you, to make you a better human being, to give you a vision of life,” she tells TMS.
(‘Smriti 2025’ will be held on November 18, at Delhi’s Rabindra Bhawan, at 6:30 pm. Entry is free for all.)