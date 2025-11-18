MCD fines Maulana Azad College for violation of solid waste disposal rules

NEW DELHI: In a series of decisive actions to combat rising pollution levels during the GRAP-3, the MCD has intensified enforcement, sanitation and anti-pollution measures across multiple city zones. The initiatives include sealing illegal polluting units, addressing insanitary hotspots, issuing challans for biomass burning, and removing encroachments that contribute to congestion and pollution.

The MCD has also imposed a penalty of Rs 20,000 on Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) for non-compliance with the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016, and the bylaws framed under them in 2018. During an inspection on November 13, it was found that the college was “continuously violating the provisions” of the 2016 Rules, the notice said.

To curb industrial pollution, the MCD West Zone, in a coordinated operation with DPCC, BSES and the SDM, conducted a sealing drive against illegal polluting units in Bindapur, Ward 116. Four industrial establishments, two coal-fired bhatti units, a chemical factory and a noodle manufacturing unit were sealed for violating environmental norms. These units were identified as major contributors to air and water pollution in the locality, prompting strict enforcement to ensure compliance with pollution-control regulations.

Responding to a social-media complaint about insanitary conditions near the railway tracks at Azadpur Railway Station, the MCD Keshavpuram Zone carried out an extensive cleanliness drive. The affected 1.5-acre triangular patch, surrounded by jhuggi clusters and situated on Railway land, had been littered with municipal waste, resulting in environmental degradation.