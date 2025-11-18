Multiple courts, two CRPF schools in Delhi receive bomb threats; all found to be hoax

NEW DELHI: Days after an explosives-laden vehicle exploded near the Red Fort metro station claiming 13 lives, courts in Delhi, Saket, Dwarka, and Patiala House received bomb threat e-mails on Tuesday.

Police said an email warning of explosives planted on court premises was received early morning, following which security teams were alerted to inspect the premises of these district courts. Nothing suspicious was found after the security checks.

Two CRPF schools in the national capital also received bomb threats via e-mail on Tuesday morning, which were later found to be hoaxes, an official said.

The schools are located in Prashant Vihar and Dwarka, and the bomb threat calls were received around 9 am, the Delhi Fire Services said.

"We checked both the schools thoroughly, and nothing suspicious was found. It was declared a hoax," a senior police officer said.