New at Ladurée: salad days and salmon notes

In my mouth I met a forest. A mesh of roquette leaves circled a mound of mozzarella, green asparagus, slivers of avocado, dried cranberries and oranges. I moistened them with spoonfuls of oil infused with a balsamic reduction. Outside the winter sun was just beginning to enter the room laterally as I pushed my fork for a second spoonful of the Ladurée Salad (Rs 995) – I was here to taste a new range of gourmet savouries and pastries after all.

Ladurée in Delhi’s Khan Market captures the essence of a classic Parisian tearoom through its elegant and thoughtfully designed interiors. The decor is defined by the brand’s signature pastel palette, with light pistachio green dominating the ground floor and a vibrant pink all around the upstairs dining area.

Elaborate, floral wallpaper enhances the romantic and whimsical ambiance, while plush booths, cushioned chairs, marble tabletops and silver cutlery bring a sense of vintage refinement. Architectural details such as gilt accents, ornate molding, archways and large mirrors contribute to the luxurious, 18th-century French aesthetic.

But nothing beats the decadence of a Pan-seared Salmon (Rs 1,295) sitting in a bed of pureed broccoli, dotted with tiny pieces of grilled broccoli and potatoes laced with vierge sauce, technically a vinaigrette. The bed basket at hand satisfied carb cravings.

This season, Ladurée brings to its salon stores a range of indulgent new menu items that celebrate the season with elegance and flavour. Guests can enjoy fresh additions such as Barley Salad, Salmon Avocado Toast, Grilled Chicken, curated from Ladurée’s signature menu offerings worldwide. Sweet indulgences include the launch of the Madeleine Vanilla Pecan Pastry (Rs 695) alongside the relaunch of the classic Millefeuille, delicate layers of buttery puff pastry filled with rich pastry cream infused with the aromatic essence of Madagascar vanilla, creating a timeless French classic that melts in the mouth. Two bites of each and I was done!

Ladurée, Shop 17 B, Khan market; approx meal for two - Rs 4,000; 8 am - 10 pm, open on all days