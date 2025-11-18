No respite to residents as air quality still ‘very poor’

NEW DELHI: Delhiites awoke to another day of choking pollution on Monday despite slightly stronger winds. The improved dispersion wasn’t enough to lift the city out of the ‘very poor’ bracket, where it has remained trapped for four consecutive days.
According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s Sameer app, the national capital recorded a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 351 on Monday, lower than Sunday’s 377 and Saturday’s 386, but still far from healthy.
Several of the city’s 39 monitoring stations slipped into the ‘severe’ category, signalling increasingly hazardous conditions in several pockets. Wazirpur topped the list with an alarming AQI of 409, followed closely by Bawana (408), Alipur (401), Narela (398), and Jahangirpuri (397).
Only a handful of locations showed comparatively better readings: Lodhi Road reported an AQI of 226, while NSIT Dwarka logged 225, both categorised as ‘poor’. Neighbouring NCR cities fared no better. Ghaziabad remained the most polluted with an AQI of 395, followed by Greater Noida at 386 and Noida at 361 — all in the ‘very poor’ range. Faridabad (247) and Gurugram (260) recorded ‘poor’ air quality.
Average AQI over the past week
Nov 11 - 428
Nov 12 - 418
Nov 13 - 404
Nov 14 - 387
Nov 15 - 386
Nov 16 - 377
Nov 17 - 351
Highest AQI reached during the day - 359
Stations with highest AQI
Wazirpur 409
Bawana 408
Alipur 401