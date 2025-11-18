Restriction lifted on power connections for properties booked for MCD violations

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has lifted the restriction on providing electricity connections in “booked properties”, a move that will immediately benefit more than 1.25 lakh families in the capital, officials said.

Under the new order, even properties booked by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for unauthorised construction will now be eligible to receive electricity connections.

Following Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s approval, the Special Secretary of the Power Department issued the necessary order. Gupta said that after reviewing the matter with the Law Department, it was essential to ensure that citizens receive legal, safe and uninterrupted electricity supply.

“The Power Department had been receiving continuous complaints that DISCOMs either denied or disconnected electricity connections on the grounds that the concerned properties had been ‘booked’ by MCD for unauthorised construction. In many such cases, even years after demolition orders were issued, no action was taken due to various reasons,” the Chief Minister said on Monday.

She said lakhs of people have been living in these properties for years but were deprived of electricity connections solely because of the ‘booked property’ status — causing hardship and, in many areas, contributing to electricity theft. She stressed that denying basic facilities to citizens is unjustified under any circumstances. The order, she said, is a significant step toward safeguarding fundamental rights and ensuring transparency.

According to Gupta, DISCOMs can no longer deny electricity connections merely because a property has been booked for unauthorised construction. A connection can only be refused if the Municipal Corporation formally notifies that a property is under active demolition or sealing action.