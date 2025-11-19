Ashoka University inks MoU with University of Pennsylvania’s engineering school

NEW DELHI: Ashoka University on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the School of Engineering and Applied Science at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn Engineering) to deepen collaboration in research, teaching and academic mobility.

Under the MoU, both institutions will facilitate the exchange of faculty, researchers and students; share academic resources; and develop joint research initiatives. A key feature is a new ‘Four Plus One’ (4+1) pathway that enables select Ashoka undergraduates to pursue accelerated master’s degrees at Penn Engineering. Students may transfer up to three approved undergraduate courses.

Penn Engineering Dean Vijay Kumar said the partnership aligns with Penn’s interdisciplinary vision. Ashoka Vice-Chancellor Somak Raychaudhury said the collaboration will boost research in AI, robotics, data science, climate studies and healthcare.