BJP, AAP lock horns over stray cattle menace in Patparganj locality

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Tuesday hit out at Saurabh Bharadwaj, President of the Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi unit, saying the AAP leader was projecting the stray cattle issue as if it were a new problem that emerged under the BJP’s tenure. Kapoor said that soon after Rekha Gupta became Chief Minister, she stopped her convoy on the road to raise the issue of cows roaming across the city, and since then the problem has reduced significantly.

Bharadwaj had earlier alleged that Patparganj today represents a complete breakdown of civic administration under the BJP in the national capital, with central residential roads overtaken by stray cattle and no action from either the Delhi Government or the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Kapoor countered that Delhiites were well aware of the situation and credited the new Chief Minister for addressing it promptly. “The Rekha Gupta government has also restarted grants to several cow shelters (gaushalas) across Delhi, including in Outer Delhi, which had been closed or pending under the previous government, and is increasing support for them,” he said.

In a video shared on X earlier in the day, Bharadwaj described the situation on the ground. “As you enter the Patparganj Assembly constituency, there is a welcome signage and an apartment complex right ahead. The main road, meant to welcome residents, is instead lined with dozens of cows sitting across the stretch,” he said.