Delhi man sets himself ablaze over mounting debt

NEW DELHI: A 29-year-old man set himself on fire at his rented accommodation in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat due to mounting debt after suffering losses in business, police said on Tuesday.

“On Monday around 9.50 pm, a PCR call was received at the Anand Parbat police station regarding Vishal Singh, a resident of Patel Nagar, who had been admitted to BLK Hospital with self-inflicted burn injuries caused by petrol. His condition was stated to be stable,” a senior police officer said.

Police reached the hospital after receiving the information and recorded the injured man’s statement in the presence of a doctor. He stated that he lives in Patel Nagar on rent at the house of Sonu. After incurring a loss of Rs 3–4 lakh in business, he was under financial stress and had been unable to pay rent on time, the officer said.

He further told police that he had taken money from Suraj Jaiswal and Sonu and was facing pressure from both to repay the debt, which led him to set himself on fire in his room. His wife and neighbours rushed him to the hospital immediately, police said. Police said facts are being verified and legal action is being taken.