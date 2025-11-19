From archive to junkyard to video art

At Arthshila, Delhi, Hindi cinema reappears not as a spectacle but as an after-image. The exhibition ‘Duniya Parchhaiyon Ki’ (The World of Shadows) turns away from movie screens to look at what lingers — the traces, echoes, and re-imaginings that spill into everyday life. Curated by noted film historian Ashish Rajadhyaksha, the show is a layered journey through the material, emotional, and sonic residues of popular Hindi cinema.

“Hindi cinema is not just narrative,” Rajadhyaksha says. “It’s a shared cultural memory — a form of citizenship almost. We claim our right to exist through our right to see films.” The idea of ‘cinematic citizenship’ runs through the three-act exhibition, which transforms Arthshila into a shifting, immersive environment of sound, image, and memory.