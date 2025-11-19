Giddha on the dancefloor with Tech Panda and Kenzani's Jija

As the wedding season closes in, Delhi’s popular electronica producer duo Tech Panda and Kenzani — known for their inventive discography that folds folk traditions into modern electronic music — are back in town. Their latest hit ‘Jija’, released on October 31, is a flamboyant, dancefloor-ready take on the giddha classic ‘Jeeja Kalrha Kyun Aaya’, a song that has echoed across Punjabi wedding stages for generations.

The track begins with the Punjabi vocals from the original, slowly wrapping them in bright synths and lively percussion to create a joyful, energetic reimagining with steady beats that stay rooted in Indian soundscapes. “We are sticking to our roots — getting the sound and picking up the best old jewels like this sample,” notes Tech Panda.

For the duo, ‘Jija’ came together unexpectedly and without much planning. “Our music is dance floor-centric now. So we just combined both of those factors for the track. It does two things for us — it maintains our sound while invoking old nostalgia that is very relatable,” says Kenzani.