Giddha on the dancefloor with Tech Panda and Kenzani's Jija

As the wedding season closes in, Delhi’s popular electronica producer duo Tech Panda and Kenzani — known for their inventive discography that folds folk traditions into modern electronic music — are back in town. Their latest hit ‘Jija’, released on October 31, is a flamboyant, dancefloor-ready take on the giddha classic ‘Jeeja Kalrha Kyun Aaya’, a song that has echoed across Punjabi wedding stages for generations.
The track begins with the Punjabi vocals from the original, slowly wrapping them in bright synths and lively percussion to create a joyful, energetic reimagining with steady beats that stay rooted in Indian soundscapes. “We are sticking to our roots — getting the sound and picking up the best old jewels like this sample,” notes Tech Panda.
For the duo, ‘Jija’ came together unexpectedly and without much planning. “Our music is dance floor-centric now. So we just combined both of those factors for the track. It does two things for us — it maintains our sound while invoking old nostalgia that is very relatable,” says Kenzani.
Genre pioneer
Almost a decade into shaping India’s folktronica landscape, the pair still finds excitement in the genre, which they feel remains underrated. They began their journey together in 2018 with the aim of bringing non-mainstream electronica to listeners. Since then, they’ve woven Rajasthani and Bengali folk into their discography through tracks like ‘Khoyo’, ‘Sawariya’, and ‘Doya’, while instrumental pieces like ‘Poetic Love’ and ‘Sadhu’ showcase the charms of traditional Indian instruments like the sarangi, sitar, and flute.
Yet, they say there are still vast, unexplored territories within folktronica that excite them. “Folk music needs to be preserved for the next few decades. And if you keep doing it the old way, it might not connect with younger audiences,” says Tech Panda.
New folk frontiers
When they began, electronica wasn’t widely accepted. They recall sending music to radio stations only to frequently receive negative feedback due to the genre’s lack of popularity. “But in 10 years, this sound has really taken a hold in the music market. It blends
Western and Eastern sounds, giving it a feel people didn’t really experience earlier,” the duo say. Having toured across Australia, Spain, Germany and Dubai this year has cemented their confidence in the universality of their sound. “When people live away from India, they crave this music even more,” they say.
With constant releases, a string of international dates, and ‘Jija’ marking their ninth single of the year, following ‘Ek Tara’, ‘Tijori’, ‘Snake Charmer’, and ‘Khoyo Again’ — the duo remain energised. “We’ve always seen making music as something therapeutic, that helps us release stress, not something we have to do,” they say.
But their future looks equally ambitious. Tech Panda x Kenzani are working on multiple singles and albums featuring live instrumentalists, and a long-term plan to release music from their bank of nearly 200 tracks, alongside a potential US and Mexico tour on the horizon.
Tech Panda x Kenzani are set to perform at the One Night in Toki-O festival at One Horizon Center in Gurugram on November 28