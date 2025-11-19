Professor Haque appointed JMI’s officiating exam controller

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has appointed Prof. Ahteshamul Haque as the new Officiating Controller of Examinations (CoE), marking a key administrative transition after two and a half years of the examination wing being led by officiating heads. Prof. Haque assumed charge on November 13, 2025.

For the past two and a half years, the Office of the Controller of Examinations has operated through a series of interim arrangements amid institutional restructuring. “The appointment of Prof. Haque aims to bring renewed stability, expertise and long-term vision to one of the university’s most crucial academic units,” the university said in a statement.

A senior faculty member in the Department of Electrical Engineering, Prof. Haque has over six years of experience in examination administration, having served as Honorary Assistant Controller and Honorary Deputy Controller of Examinations.