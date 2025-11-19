Promised electric heaters for Delhi's Resident Welfare Associations yet to arrive as winter sets

NEW DELHI: Three months after the Delhi government announced that it would distribute electric heaters to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to discourage open burning during winter, none of the units have reached the ground, residents’ groups across the city said.

The assurance was made in September by Environment Minister Majinder Singh Sirsa, who had said that 3,000 heaters would be provided through the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) as part of a push to reduce winter air pollution. With temperatures dipping to 8.7°C in recent days, RWAs say they are struggling to prevent security guards and domestic workers from lighting small fires to stay warm.

Many stress that they have not received heaters or even official communication on how the distribution would take place. “None of the RWAs in Rajinder Nagar has received any heaters so far,” said Arvind Mehta, President of the Joint Forum of Residents, Rajinder Nagar. He said residents had constructed small wooden cabins for security guards to shield them from the cold, but many continue to light fires on roadsides. Mehta also alleged that other pollution-control measures were missing.