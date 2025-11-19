Students, activists seek action against Delhi's toxic air

NEW DELHI: Nearly a hundred citizens, including students, activists, parents, and senior citizens, gathered at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday to protest the worsening air pollution crisis in the capital. This marks the second significant demonstration in the city aimed at raising an urgent voice against the escalating pollution threat, which poses a severe health risk across all age groups.

The protest drew notable participation from senior citizens and young children, the two groups most vulnerable to toxic air. Manisha, a 62-year-old South Delhi resident, highlighted the dire situation, stating, “The issue of air pollution is so serious that it has compelled us to raise our voices. I normally don’t come for protests... but the air pollution has moved me.” She expressed deep concern for her grandchildren’s “smoggy future.”

The demonstration took place as the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) continued to report “severe” pollution levels, with the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 344 on Tuesday morning. Forecasts indicate the air quality is likely to remain in the “very poor” category over the coming days.