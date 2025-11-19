Union Waterways Minister Sonowal, Delhi L-G Saxena review progress of Yamuna cruise project

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, along with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and cabinet ministers Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra, on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the upcoming Yamuna cruise service at Sonia Vihar on Tuesday. The ministers and officials inspected key development works associated with the project, including jetty construction, safety mechanisms, passenger amenities, and progress on cruise route planning.

The Yamuna cruise service, set to run between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, is touted as a transformative shift for Delhi, promising a new transport corridor, expanded tourism, and support for the river’s ecological revival. Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra hailed the launch as a historic turn for the city’s tourism sector, aiming to restore the Yamuna’s cultural character.

Sonowal said the project is an important part of a national plan to expand inland waterways. He said the Yamuna cruise will show how large cities can adopt water-based mobility. added that the project will help shift public attention to the river’s ecological health.